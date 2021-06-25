Elon Musk’s satellite internet, Starlink, obtains sales permit in Mexico

Elon Musk’s satellite internet arrives in Mexico after the authorization that the company Starlink got for market your service in national territory.

The Federal Institute of Transparency (IFT) granted an official permit to the company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV, Starlink’s national affiliate in the United States.

Elon Musk’s satellite internet arrives

Although the plans that Starlink will offer in MexicoIt is known that the IFT authorization considers the service throughout the national territory, according to a publication by the newspaper El Economista.

In the United States, Elon Musk’s satellite internet is offered for $ 99 a package with a 1 Gbps browsing speed.

Although officially, Starlink does not yet operate in Mexico, it is now possible to subscribe service.

Those interested should enter a Starlink registration page where they will have to verify that they are within the coverage area.

Once this step has been completed, the platform will request contractor data and your bank information to apply a “fully refundable” deposit of $ 99.

As specified in the previous contract, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service will be available in Mexico towards the end of 2021.

Musk’s permit in Mexico

The service Elon Musk’s satellite internet received from IFT considers an offer of satellite wireless internet with coverage throughout Mexico.

The authorization covers the sending and receiving satellite signals to and from foreign satellites with coverage in the national territory.

According to known information, Starlink Satellite Systems Mexico requested permission from the IFT on April 2.

On May 28, after an analysis of the request, the institute handed over the permit to Elon Musk’s satellite internet company and instructed him to enable its service no later than 180 calendar days.

The permit will be valid for 10 years with the possibility of endorsing it for another decade.

The famous satellite “train”

Known as Satellite “train” Elon Musk’s Starlink project is unmistakable as it passes through the dark night sky.

Starlink has 358 satellites in Earth orbit that make up its project to offer internet connectivity without limitations of terrestrial infrastructure.

The company of the also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX controls 22% of all satellites that orbit beyond the atmosphere.

But Musk’s goal is more ambitious, in 2019 it was learned through United States agencies that Starlink was seeking authorization to operate more than 40,000 satellites.