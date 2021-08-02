Elon Musk’s recommendation as an alternative to using WhatsApp

The new policy of WhatsApp has caused in recent days an avalanche of downloads of Signal. The instant messaging application is beginning to implement its changes around the world, informing its users through notices on the site itself.

Users all over the world have sought an alternative to the application owned by Facebook after coming to light that the new policy intends that the data of the users of WhatsApp are shared with the rest of the company’s services. A mandatory change for all users if they want to continue using the application.

One of the characters that has been opposed to this new policy has been Elon musk. The founder of Tesla He has encouraged his followers to download another instant messaging application. Through a comment on your official account Twitter, the South African has been very clear with his intentions: “Use Signal.”

This message from the richest man on the planet has created a flood of app downloads all over the world.

It should be remembered that these changes do not apply to members of the European Union, due to European data protection regulations. So if you reside in Spain, France, Italy or any other EU member country, WhatsApp You will not be able to share any data with the rest of the company’s applications.

