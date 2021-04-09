Elon Musk’s partner says they already have the technology to create a real Jurassic Park – Tomatazos

Last year the paleontologist Jack horner, who has been a consultant for the realization of the universe of Jurassic Park, assured in an interview that he has always been interested in bringing back to the world one of the most majestic creatures that have ever existed: the dinosaur. However, his goal is not to revive one of those already known, but rather to create a new species by doing experiments with some genes.

In his words, the process is even more difficult than it seems, because, just as in movies from one day to the next humanity is already surrounded by huge dinosaurs, the reality is that making the new DNA last is much more tedious. Well, at least in Horner’s experiments, molecules fall apart due to their instability. But could we one day witness the return of these creatures?

The man who inspired the character of Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill, is not the only one interested in this topic, recently someone with all the necessary resources for research and experiments showed his desire to make a real life Jurassic Park, in where the public not only see dinosaur robots in every corner, but can see a real dinosaur and explore its behavior. This man is Max hodak, a business partner of billionaire inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

While the stories on screen have shown that playing around with genetics never turns out well, stakeholders seem to ignore it in order to achieve their goal; at least hopefully they have an emergency plan in place. And despite the fact that managing to recreate life has been difficult, at least in the case of extinct animals, they do not seem to lose hope. A few days ago, Hodak shared on his Twitter account that he could easily build his Jurassic Park if he wanted.

We could build a Jurassic Park if we wanted to, [aunque] they would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs. Perhaps [basten] 15 years of reproduction + engineering to obtain new super exotic species.

The co-founder of Neuralink has not only been enthusiastic, he is someone who has the resources and the knowledge, as well as the ideal technology, to bring the beasts. It is worth mentioning that, although work with genetics has been complicated, you can still find new alternatives, especially if at some point it occurs to you to associate with Jack horner because they have the same goal.

Should this happen, it would be a great opportunity for humanity to get up close to the creatures that once dominated the Earth, although it is likely that they are not 100% faithful to the animals of those times, but the main objective of the creation would be more for entertainment, to be the protagonists of the parks or it would even be something revolutionary for the cinema and television, industries that would find themselves with the opportunity to put aside robots or CGI.

While these characters continue with their investigations, and if at some point they manage to revive a dinosaur, fans of the creatures will be able to meet them again in the next film of the popular franchise that Steven Spielberg started, Jurassic World: Dominion, which will be released. premieres on June 11, 2022.