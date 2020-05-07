There are not a few celebrities who, with the arrival of fatherhood, show off their sense of originality by baptizing their little ones with names that the rest of us mortals may well consider eccentric. However, in this section, Elon Musk and his current girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, have been shown to play in a unique league.

Cordon Press

The couple announced last Monday the birth of their first child together. (The billionaire businessman has five other children, the result of a previous relationship). It was the founder of Tesla, Paypal and SpaceX himself in charge of giving the happy news through his Twitter profile. And immediately afterwards, social networks began to get rid of jokes and memes of all kinds. The reason? The puzzling name they have chosen for their offspring: X Æ A-12.

Twitter

And although at first many Internet users considered it to be a joke of the South African magnate, now it has been the mother of the child who has stepped forward to confirm that the baby is called that way by offering a detailed explanation of the characters that make up the name (Although neither Musk nor she has yet revealed how it is pronounced).



As the singer has released on Twitter, the ‘X’ corresponds to the unknown variable in mathematics, the ligature ‘Æ’ is a variation on elven language of the initials AI, which means’love or artificial intelligence ‘. The ‘A-12’ is the name of the couple’s favorite aircraft model, a predecessor to the SR-71 which, according to Grimes, is characterized by the following: “Without weapons, without defenses, only speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent.” To all this we must add that the ‘A’ also refers to the singer’s favorite song, ‘Archangel’ (did not specify from whom) and the ’12’, on the other hand, represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

• X, the unknown variable ⚔️

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love & / or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, don’t defend, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A = Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) – ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒ ꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小 仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

An exhaustive breakdown that has led to the tweet exceeding 208,000 likes in less than a day and that part of the messing around that the name initially inspired was redoubled. In any case, the couple is happy with the arrival of the little one, one more step in a sentimental relationship that has always remained fierce in the public sphere, in the strictest privacy. Musk and Grimes made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2018 MET galaBut the truth is that since then they have had a low public profile as a couple. Until now.