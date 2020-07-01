Despite the slump in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Tesla’s shares continue to break highs week after week. This very Tuesday they were fired another 8%, up to a record price of $ 1,087.50 in intraday trading. This new leap coincides with the leak of a Elon Musk email in which he was optimistic about the company’s next results.

In this communication, published by the specialized media Electrek, Musk once again urges his employees to do their best. Despite the COVID crisis, which has had many of its plants paralyzed part of this quarter, they would be close to making profit, something difficult.

In Elon Musk’s email, from several days ago and according to other means, the manager said:

“Covering expenses seems super tight. Every car you build and deliver really makes a difference. Please do your best to ensure victory!”

With this new upswing, Tesla consolidates the thousand dollar per share figure. It reached the brand for the first time in recent days, after increasing the value of these in more than 140% in the last year. Since Tesla went public ten years ago, the shares of the already electric giant have more than 60 times their initial price of $ 17.

A complex and controversial quarter

Elon Musk had articulated the perfect window to favor a peak in demand during the past month of June. While he set a downgrade on some of his vehicles of up to $ 5,000, he was scheduling a price rise in autonomous driving systems with the other hand starting in July. This opportunity may have tipped the balance for many undecided, which has probably colored some otherwise difficult results.

This quarter has been unusual even by Tesla standards. With the paralysis of economic activity due to the coronavirus, Tesla’s factories halted for weeks. Musk starred in one of the toughest oppositions to this shutdown, and forced its reopening even when it had no green light from the local government. He even threatened to move his Fremont plant out of state.

Faced with this position, its workers faced strong pressure to return to their jobs. And even when several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, some of those who were critical of the protective measures came to see their contracts terminated.