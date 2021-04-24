Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has sent 10 astronauts into space in less than a year



NASA has saved more than $ 20 billion in development costs since partnering with SpaceX and Boeing.

Photo: Aubrey Gemignani / Getty Images

With the historic flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars on Monday, the award of a new contract with NASA to develop a spacecraft to accommodate astronauts on the Moon and the launch of Crew-2 this Friday, the SpaceX company scores a new triumph in space history as his missions have allowed 10 astronauts to go into space in less than a year.

This Friday at 5:49 a.m. Eastern time, the Falcon 9 rocket launched the Endeavor capsule carrying the SpaceX Dragon crew into space before being put into orbit before this Saturday docked with the International Space Station.

The Crew-2 mission is the second launch by a SpaceX crew since it partnered with NASA and the third on record.

Is about the first time the company repurposed a rocket and capsule from a previous mission, something that according to the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, is key to making space exploration cheaper.

Four are the astronauts that make up the mission and they will spend six months on the International Space Station by joining with the Crew-1 members who arrived in November.

Related: SpaceX launches a new launch to put 60 satellites of its Starlink Internet service into orbit

A couple in space

Among the curious data of the SpaceX launches, the case of Dr. Megan McArthur, who is the co-pilot of the Crew-2, stands out. She was also part of the Hubble Telescope servicing mission in 2009. Last May, her husband, Robert Behnken, was part of the first flight of Elon Musk’s company Dragon capsule.

Last week, @NASA announced that Megan McArthur will be the pilot of Crew-2, the @SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the @space_station in spring 2021. In 2009, she served on STS-125, the last Hubble servicing mission. Congratulations, @astro_megan! The Hubble team wishes you success! pic.twitter.com/HqnCGMQyz2 – Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 3, 2020

NASA has reported that the SpaceX and Boeing contracts saved the agency more than $ 20 billion in development costs, unlike what happened when it depended exclusively on Russian ships.

You may be interested: