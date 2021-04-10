Elon Musk’s company exhibits monkey with a chip implanted in his brain playing a video game



Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Photo: Britta Pedersen- / Getty Images

San francisco California – The Neuralink company, of which Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk is a founder, published this Friday in Youtube a video in which a monkey with a chip implanted in the brain appears playing a video game that he controls from the mind.

In the three-and-a-half-minute video, the nine-year-old macaque Pager plays a version of the classic video game Pong. and each time he succeeds, he receives as compensation a banana shake that is supplied to him through a straw.

In his Twitter account, Musk assured that the monkey “is literally playing the video game telepathically using a brain chip.”

At the beginning of the year, the controversial inventor had already announced in a chat on the ClubHouse video social network that in his company they had a monkey with a wireless implant in his skull, with small cables and that he could play video games with his mind, but the images did not come to light until now.

According to the businessman, the animal is “not uncomfortable” and his goal is to see if the monkeys can be made to mentally play Pong against each other, as part of his research to develop a wireless brain-device interface.

A few months ago, Neuralink successfully tested a chip in pigs that, implanted in the skull, made it possible to measure the brain activity of animals.

Musk has said that among the potential capabilities of the technology Neuralink is investigating is driving a Tesla car with thought, playing video games, saving and replaying memories or making people with spinal cord damage walk again.

The businessman assured that in the short term Neuralink can “solve brain / spinal injuries” and in the long term achieve a “human / artificial intelligence symbiosis”.