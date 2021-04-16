Elon Musk wins NASA contract for the spacecraft that will once again take a human being to the Moon

Space X company secures a $ 2.9 billion contract to return humans to the Moon

According to ‘The Washington Post’, the decision is a blow to Jeff Bezos, promoter of the Blue Origin project, who was also competing for the contract

Bezos, one of the founders of Amazon, is also the owner of ‘The Washington Post’, which has advanced the news before the official announcement by NASA

NASA has chosen the ship with which a human being will step on the surface of the Moon again half a century after the last Apollo mission in 1972. As advanced by ‘The Washington Post’, which cites sources of the contract that the US space agency , the only company selected, of the three that were in the running, has been Space X. An information that NASA has confirmed in a video this afternoon.

With this decision the company of Elon musk it is done with a contract of $ 2.9 billion so that your spaceship ‘Starship‘, the same one with which the tycoon wants to take human beings to Mars, be the first to take a woman and an African-American person to the Moon within NASA’s Artemis program It plans its first manned trip to our satellite in 2024, although the new Biden administration has announced that exact timelines are under review.

The decision is considered a blow to the other two companies in the fray by the contract, especially for the conglomerate of companies Blue Origin, powered by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which had strongly opted for this project by joining in its proposal to giants of the aerospace industry Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper. In fact, its prototype moon lander passed a launch and landing test just two days ago.

Bezos is the owner of the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ which has been the first to advance NASA’s decision based on documentation of the selection process. Also competing for the contract was the defense contractor Dynetics.

NASA plays it to a single card

The decision of the US space agency to choose a single company for the development of its lunar landing module contrasts with other occasions in which it has chosen to choose at least two civil contractors for this type of project. That was the case in the choice of Space X and Boing for the design of the capsule that would launch astronauts again from US soil to the International Space Station. The justification on that occasion was that, in this way, there would be a duplication in case one of the two companies failed, as was the case. Space X’s Dragon Crew has already made two successful manned trips to the ISSHowever, Boing’s ship has yet to take flight.

Now NASA bets everything on the ‘Starship’ of Space X which, according to information from ‘The Washington Post’, has been the company that has presented lowest budget with a considerable difference compared to those of its competitors.

The spacecraft that will take humanity back to the Moon is under development at the Elon Musk Aerospace Company facility in Texas and, for the moment, their flight tests have all ended in flames. On one occasion he managed to land successfully, but it exploded shortly after landing.

The last test that ended in an explosion was the one on March 30. “At least the crater is in the right place” joked Musk on his Twitter account

At least the crater is in the right place! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

In addition to the budget presented by Space X, and according to information collected by ‘The Washington Post’, NASA has especially liked the ability of the Starship to carry a full crew of astronauts into space plus up to one hundred tons of cargo.

The Artemis program: to the Moon and beyond

The Artemis program was launched during the Trump administration. Among its objectives is the return to the Moon with manned missions, the construction of a space station that orbits our satellite and there to test the technologies that in the 2030s allow to tackle the first manned trip to Mars.

The deadlines set by the previous administration were to take humans to the Moon no later than 2024. Now the calendar is under review. NASA is reviewing the SLS rocket with which he intends to take the spacecraft there and the mission has received a budget for this fiscal year of $ 850 million, far from $ 3.3 billion that the space agency considers necessary to meet the deadline to put a human being on the Moon in 2024.