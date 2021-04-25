Elon Musk will present ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Miley Cyrus as musical guest – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Tech mogul Elon Musk will host the television show Saturday Night Live.

The CEO of Tesla and the spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX will appear on May 8 in the program that will have Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

The appearance of the businessman on the show was confirmed by singer Miley Cyrus through her Twitter account.

This appearance of the millionaire in the iconic television show occurs within the framework of the increase in the cost of Tesla shares.

They are now worth nearly six times what they were worth before the Covid-19 pandemic began. In this way, Musk’s fortune is estimated at 177 billion dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

In addition to the increase in his fortune, Space X has just launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday Night Live hasn’t been hosted by business executives, so Musk will be the first corporate to do so. Before, actors and even politicians have participated, such as Donald Trump, who appeared when he was a presidential candidate in 2015.

Musk is an active figure on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for commenting on critics and hinting that he could lead a Tesla purchase that resulted in a $ 20 million fine by him. regulators of the stock market.