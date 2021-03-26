Elon Musk will have to delete a tweet, and rehire an employee

Elon musk he will be obliged to delete one of his tweets, published in May 2018 on the grounds that it “threatened the rights of workers.” What’s more, Tesla, you will need to rehire a fired employee. This after a ruling against the company and its CEO by the National Labor Relations Board of the United States (NLRB).

The employee was a union activist and was illegally fired, according to the decision involving members of both the Republican and Democratic parties. And Musk, with said publication, would have incurred in a possible violation of labor rights.

The tweet, which was a response to another user in a thread on the social networksays: “Nothing is stopping the Tesla team at our auto plant from choosing a union. They could do it tomorrow if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is twice as good as when the plant was with UAW [United Auto Workers, un sindicato estadounidense] and they all already have medical coverage.

Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018

According to Tesla, Elon musk he was referring to the unionized workers of other automakers they have no stock options. However since National Labor Relations Board they saw it differently. The former president of the NLRB, Wilma Liebman, assured that the employees of the Californian company would understand the CEO’s publication as a threat because they would lose the opportunity to have shares in the company if they unionized.

The ruling against Tesla is much more than just deleting a ‘tweet’ from Elon Musk

According to information published in Bloomberg, the ruling against the company has several important points. First will be forced to rehire Richard Ortiz, the fired trade unionist. Tesla must reward him for salary, lost benefits, and erase the disciplinary measures that were applied from his record.

In addition, the electric car manufacturer will have to notify all workers about the ruling, and ratify their right to “form, join or assist” a union, if they wish to do so.

In the strictly media, Elon musk shall delete tweet of May 21, 2018. This is still published, at least for now, but it will disappear if the technoking of Tesla abide by the decision of the NLRB.

It is clear that deleting a tweet will be the least of the evils for the manager. An administrative court recommended that Musk read the ruling aloud in front of the other workers. This possibility was rejected.

Elon Musk is used to making noise on and off social media, that’s nothing new. But he has not yet made a public statement on this issue. What he has done is publish a joke with a lot of double meaning, which may or may not be related to this case:

If there’s ever a scandal about me, * please * call it Elongate – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

