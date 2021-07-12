Elon Musk will also travel to space with Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic has taken a very important step in the tourist space flight race, but it won’t settle. The company just sent its founder, Richard Branson, to the edge of space and wants the public to have the same opportunity. However, it also has a waiting list with illustrious passengers, as is the case with Elon Musk.

As confirmed by the firm of commercial flights into space to The Wall Street Journal, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has already acquired a ticket to get on the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft. According to Virgin Galactic, tickets sell for $ 250,000 each. This has meant $ 80 million in revenue for Richard Branson’s company, between sales and deposits.

Considering the impact Elon Musk generates on everything he touches, it would not be unusual for the novelty to spark interest in Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flights. It is not yet known when the American businessman will travel to space, but there is already speculation that he could share the cabin with Branson.

Prior to his trip to the edge of space, the Virgin Galactic founder gave an interview to the British newspaper The Times in which he referred to his relationship with Elon Musk. For Branson He’s a friend”, and even assures that he also thinks about getting on a SpaceX ship in the future. But as if that weren’t enough, he tweeted an image alongside the CEO of Tesla before embarking on SpaceShipTwo.

Elon Musk sees great potential in Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flights

The race for commercial flights into space is in one of its most interesting moments. It is not only a competition to measure the technology developed by each company, it is also a fight between billionaires. In the case of Virgin Galactic, the direct crossover is with Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin.

Richard Branson referred to Elon Musk as “a friend”

The friendship and good treatment between Elon Musk and Richard Branson could be considered a rarity in this business. However, you need to understand that your companies are not direct competitors. While SpaceX also has space tourism plans, they are very different from the Virgin Galactic proposal and the SpaceShipTwo.

For now, it is evident that Elon Musk sees and recognizes great potential in Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flights. It will be necessary to see how the company takes advantage of a hypothetical photo between two of the most important executives in the world traveling together into space, and fulfilling the dream that so far very few have achieved.

