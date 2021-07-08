Elon Musk unveils a rocket bigger than the Statue of Liberty

The next SpaceX spacecraft prototype, known as SN20, will go into orbit next August next to the huge propeller Super Heavy.

SN20 will launch into low Earth orbit once construction of the orbital launch tower is complete at the SpaceX Boca Chica facility in Texas later this month. The prototype will launch from Texas and make a ‘soft landing in the ocean’ off the coast of Hawaii after spending 90 minutes in orbit.

The Elon Musk-owned space company has not confirmed when they will launch the prototype, but experts predict it could be in early August. Once the thruster puts Starship into orbit, it will return to Earth and land in the Gulf of Mexico, ready to fly again in the future.

The fully reusable Starship rocket will be able to carry a payload of more than 100,000 kgs to low earth orbit and even send humans to Mars in the future.

And this is just the beginning.

One of SpaceX’s key goals is ensure that Starship rockets are reusable, and future tests will see both stages return to the launch pad, rather than the ocean. Musk has calculated that to put a million humans on Mars by 2025, his Starship rockets would need to perform about three flights a day and a total of 1,000 flights per year.