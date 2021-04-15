Elon Musk Tweets About DOGE One More Time, Up Another 12%

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been created as a joke cryptocurrency, but its latest performance is nothing to joke about. The cryptocurrency rose to a new all-time high twice in the past three months, originally going from $ 0.007 to $ 0.081 in February.

Then, it rose again in recent days, going from $ 0.063 on April 10 to $ 0.14 today. In recent hours, the coin has slightly corrected to $ 0.1336.

This latest increase was likely due to Coinbase’s direct listing, but another undoubtedly contributing factor is, once again, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk raises enthusiasm for DOGE yet again

Elon Musk has made a huge impression around the world with a recent video of a macaque playing with his brain alone. However, he has now tweeted about Dogecoin again, after a break of almost a month.

There were some cryptic tweets and emojis recently, but nothing too specific until he posted a painting created by Joan Miro, a Spanish artist. The painting shows a dog barking at the moon, which is also the painting’s title. However, Musk called him Doge Barking at the Moon, once again referencing his favorite crypto.

In the immediate aftermath of the tweet, DOGE surged 12% as the industry was again encouraged by the world’s most popular cryptocurrency billionaire.

In fact, Musk has made such a massive impression on the cryptocurrency sector that a trader, Andrei Badoiu, recently created a bot that automatically buys Bitcoin every time Musk tweets about it, which is one of the funniest strategies the industry has. of cryptocurrencies has seen in its recent history. And it shows just how big of an impact Musk is having on Bitcoin, Doge, and probably the broader crypto sector as well.

