Elon Musk turns 50: physicist, entrepreneur and ‘conqueror’ of space

Elon Musk turns 50 and celebrates it with a single goal in mind: meet your goal to bring new crews to Mars.

Musk’s life has been one of successes with the creation of companies that were quickly valued in millions of dollars.

Here we present some data of one of the millionaires most famous and controversial in recent years.

Elon Musk turns 50

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur and American businessman of South African origin, he was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa.

He spent his early childhood with his brother Kimbal and his sister Tosca in his native country.

After his parents’ divorce, Musk became interested in computers and he was a self-taught programmer.

At 12 years sold its first software, a game he created called Blastar, which can be played online.

In 1984 the teenage Musk wanted to be video game programmer.

Victim of bullying

Elon Musk was bullied until he was 15 years old, when he learned to defend himself by practicing karate, judo and wrestling.

“I started hitting as hard as they hit me”He said in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine.

According to the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, written by Ashlee vanceA best-seller with more than 1.5 million copies sold, Elon had all the traits of a curious and energetic child.

He picked up on things easily, and Maye, his mother, he considered his bright and precocious son.

“Looked like understand things faster than the other children, ”he said. Most disconcerting was that Elon seemed to fall into a trance at times.

People spoke to him, but nothing came to him when he had a distant look.

This happened so often that Elon’s parents and doctors they thought I could be deaf.

Because of this, they performed a series of tests and decided to remove the adenoid glands, which can improve hearing in children.

A leader in neurodiversity

But Elon’s condition did not change and recently, the famous businessman from Tesla Y Spacex He opened his Saturday Night Live monologue by explaining that he has Asperger’s Syndrome.

“I know I’ve said or posted weird things, but it’s just the way my brain works. To anyone who has offended I simply want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to mars in a rocket”He said during the show.

Although he lived with his father for a while Errol musk after the divorce, she is not currently in a good relationship with him.

His father is an engineer who has been in the public eye for controversial situations.

A brilliant mind

When he was 17, Musk dropped out of college and went to Canada, where his mother was born, where he got passports for his mother, brother and sister to join him.

Attended the Queen’s University and avoided compulsory military service in South Africa.

Musk obtained Canadian citizenship in 1989 and later obtained US citizenship.

In 1992 he left Canada to study subjects business and physics in the University of Pennsylvania.

I graduated in Economy and stayed to pursue a second degree in physics.

Then he went to Stanford University, in California, to do a doctorate in energy physics.

But he left Stanford two days later to be part of the rise of the Internet. He launched his first company, Zip2 Corporation in 1995.

The entrepreneur

Musk and his younger brother, Kimbal Musk, founded the company in Palo Alto, California, and ended up selling it to Compaq for $ 307 million in 1999.

Musk used the money from that sale to found X.com, an online financial services platform that merged with Confinity in 2000 and later became PayPal, which he founded with Peter thiel.

With his first $ 22 millionFor the sale of Zip2, Musk bought an apartment, a million dollar McLaren F1 sports car and a small propeller plane and learned to fly.

Four successful companies

Elon Musk is the person who has launched four companies valued in billions of dollars: PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX and Solar City.

In July 2002, eBay offered $ 1.5 billion for PayPal. He and the rest of the board of directors accepted the deal.

Musk got a few $ 250 million from the sale to eBay, 180 million after taxes, enough to make what would become one of his most ambitious dreams.

After the PayPal sale, Musk moved to Los Angeles. He invested $ 100 million in SpaceX, $ 70 million in Tesla, and $ 10 million in SolarCity.

To the conquest of space

Currently SpaceX uses reusable rockets that can take payloads into space and accurately land back on Earth, on its launch pads.

In 2020 it became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station.

This year, NASA chose SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, to transport four astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

View from the droneship of Falcon 9’s landing pic.twitter.com/vk9KP2vPhC – SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 21, 2021

Electric mobility

With Tesla Motors, Musk revamped the way cars were made and sold.

The fully electric vehicles They are not sold through dealerships, but rather on the web and in Apple-like galleries located in high-end shopping malls.

Its technology has spread throughout the world and in Mexico there is the possibility of traveling in these cars that claim to be sustainable and safe through Beat tesla, which is available in specific areas of Mexico City.

In 2016, Tesla became the first company to sustainable energy vertically integrated in the world, thanks to the acquisition of SolarCity.

Bet on renewable energy

In 2017 the Tesla Solar Roof, a project that arose from the merger of Tesla and SolarCity with which Musk committed to promoting his sustainable energy project.

Since then, his solar roofs They have gone through multiple revisions and Musk plans to increase the installation of these during 2021.

In fact, the CEO of Tesla announced in February that its solar panels and tiles will be sold as an integrated product with its battery. Powerwall.

Also close to controversy

Elon Musk is a controversial businessman, he was an advisor to the former president of the United States, Donald trump.

In fact, according to Forbes, the Tesla founder’s net worth skyrocketed by more than $ 170 billion.

Recently named Musk It featured alongside several billionaires for tax evasion.

An investigation by the independent news agency ProPublica revealed that billionaires like Jeff bezos, Elon Musk and Warren buffett They pay little or nothing in income taxes (ISR) compared to their enormous wealth.

One of the phrases attributed to Musk according to the Biography site says: “Failure is an option. If things don’t fail, you are not innovating enough ”.