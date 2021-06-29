Elon Musk Turns 50: physicist, entrepreneur and ‘conqueror’ of space

Elon Musk turns 50 and he celebrates with one goal in mind: to bring new crews to Mars.

Musk’s life is full of successes with the creation of companies valued in millions of dollars.

Here are some facts about one of the most successful millionaires in recent years.

Also read: Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability: the benefits of keeping them together

Elon Musk turns 50

Elon Musk is an American entrepreneur and businessman of South African origin, born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa.

He spent his early childhood with his brother Kimbal and his sister Tosca.

After his parents’ divorce, Musk became interested in computers and was a self-taught programmer.

At age 12 he sold his first software, a game I created called Blastar, which can be played online.

In 1984 the teenage Musk wanted to be a video game programmer.

Victim of bullying

Elon Musk was bullied until he was 15 years old when he learned to defend himself by practicing karate, judo and wrestling.

“I started hitting as hard as they hit me,”He said in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine.

According to the bestselling book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, written by Ashlee vance with over 1.5 million copies sold, Elon looks like a curious and energetic child.

He picked up on things easily, and Maye, his mother, considered his son bright and precocious.

“He seemed to understand things faster than the other kids, ”she said. The most disconcerting thing was that Elon seemed to fall into a trance at times.

People talked to him, but he didn’t get anything when he had a distant look.

This happened so often that Elon’s parents and doctors thought he might be deaf.

Because of this, they performed a series of tests and decided to remove his adenoid glands, which can improve hearing in children.

A leader in neurodiversity

But Elon’s condition didn’t change and recently, the famous Tesla and Spacex founder opened his Saturday Night Live monologue by explaining that he has Asperger’s Syndrome.

“I know I’ve said or posted weird things, but it’s just the way my brain works. To anyone who has offended I simply want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars in a rocket, “He said during the show.

A brilliant mind

When he was 17, Musk dropped out of college and went to Canada, where his mother was born.

I have attended Queen’s University and avoided mandatory military service in South Africa.

Musk obtained Canadian citizenship in 1989 and later obtained US citizenship.

In 1992 he left Canada to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania.

I have graduated in economics and stayed to pursue a second degree in physics.

Then he went to Stanford University, California, all to Ph.D. in energy physics.

But he left Stanford within two days to be part of the Internet boom. I have launched his first company, Zip2 Corporation in 1995.

Pioneer in Silicon Valley

Musk and his younger brother, Kimbal Musk, founded the company in Palo Alto, California, and ended up selling it to Compaq for $ 307 million in 1999.

Musk invested the money to found X.com, an online financial services platform that merged with Confinity in 2000 and later became PayPal, which he founded with Peter thiel.

With his first $ 22 million from the Zip2 sale, Musk bought an apartment, a million-dollar McLaren F1, and a small propeller plane and learned to fly.

Four successful companies

Elon Musk has launched four companies valued at billions of dollars: PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, and Solar City.

In July 2002, eBay offered $ 1.5 billion for PayPal. He and the board accepted the deal.

Musk made about $ 250 million from the PayPal sale: $ 180 million after taxes. Enough to make what would become one of his most ambitious dreams.

After that, Musk moved to Los Angeles. I have invested $ 100 million in SpaceX, $ 70 million in Tesla, and $ 10 million in SolarCity.

To the conquest of space

SpaceX currently uses reusable rockets that can carry payloads into space and precisely land back on Earth, on their launch pads.

In 2020 it became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station.

This year, NASA chose SpaceX to transport four astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

View from the droneship of Falcon 9’s landing pic.twitter.com/vk9KP2vPhC – SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 21, 2021

Electromobility

With Tesla Motors, Musk revamped the way cars were made and sold.

Fully electric vehicles are not sold through dealerships, but rather on the web and in galleries located in shopping malls.

Its technology has spread throughout the world and in Mexico there is the possibility of traveling in these cars through Beat Tesla, which is available in specific areas of Mexico City.

In 2016, Tesla became the world’s first vertically integrated sustainable energy company, thanks to the acquisition of SolarCity.

Bet on renewable energy

In 2017, the Tesla Solar Roof was launched, a project that arose from the merger of Tesla and SolarCity.

Since then, its sunroofs have undergone multiple revisions and Musk plans to increase their installation during 2021.

In fact, the CEO of Tesla announced in February that its solar panels and tiles will be sold as an integrated product with its Powerwall battery.

Close to controversy

Elon Musk is also a controversial leader, he was an advisor to former President Donald trump.

Musk’s name recently featured alongside several billionaires for tax evasion.

An investigation by ProPublica revealed that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little or nothing in income taxes (ISR) compared to their enormous wealth.

One of the phrases attributed to Musk according to the Biography site says: “Failure is an option. If things don’t fail, you are not innovating enough ”.