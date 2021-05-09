Elon Musk turned presenter disguises himself as Wario, says he has Asperger’s and makes Dogecoin sink | Technology

Yesterday we got to see Elon Musk at his best. Also the most sincere Elon … and the most hooligan. Willing to stoke everyone, even the cryptocurrency he put on a pedestal: Dogecoin.

The unpredictable Elon musk became yesterday tv host for a day, taking the reins of the popular television show Satuday Night Live. There he disguised himself as Wario, revealed that he suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, and caused the cryptocurrency Dogecoin to plummet 29%.

Satuday Night Live (SNL) is a classic late night on North American television. A show with a live audience, interviews, performances, and a great sense of humor. In Spain the closest thing we have is the Late Motiv presented by Andreu Buenafuente in Movistar.

SNL is unique because every week it is presented by a different person, and yesterday Saturday the chosen one was Elon musk. He presented, was interviewed, and acted in various skits. Here we can see it disguised as Wario, trying to prove in court that he had not killed Mario:

Musk combined moments of humor and satire with more intimate confessions. At one point in the show he confessed that “I am the first SNL presenter with Aspeger Syndrome, or at least the first known.”

The Asperger syndrome It is an autism spectrum disorder where those who suffer from it have difficulty communicating with other people, and express it in different ways. Some show strange behaviors, they do not know how to express what they want to say, they isolate themselves, or on the contrary they do not want to isolate themselves, but they do not know how to open up to others.

It is a syndrome with a very wide and different range of behaviors, without having to affect the person in aspects such as intelligence and their ability to run a business. In fact many people with Asperger’s are smarter than average. Some celebrities who have recognized suffering from this syndrome are Anthony Hopkins and Greta Thunberg.

During the show, and against the odds, Elon Musk also had time to sink the Dogecoin price, the cryptocurrency he idolizes. He calls himself the Dogefather.

In recent months Elon Musk has published several tweets supporting Dogecoin, helping its price to increase by 11,000% so far this year.

Everyone was hoping that he would make some mention on the show that would skyrocket the cryptocurrency even more. And he did, but the only thing it achieved is that its value falls by 29%, going from 70 to 50 cents on the dollar in a few minutes. And there it remains.

The first one to mention Dogecoin was Elon Musk’s mother, joking with her: “I’m excited for the Mother’s Day gift, but I hope it’s not Dogecoins“…

In a humorous number Musk disguised himself as a cryptocurrency expert, wearing a hat and bow tie, to claim that Dogecoin is “the future of the currency. It is an unstoppable financial vehicle that will take over the world.”

The interviewer then asks, “Oh, so it’s a mess (a scam)?” And Musk’s character responds, “Yeah, it’s a mess.”

In a few minutes the price of Dogecoin fell from 70 to 50 cents on the dollar, and 24 hours later it is still there, although slightly rising to 52 cents.

Beyond the jokes and jokes, which most of the American press describes as bad, it is convenient to stay with the lesson of Dogecoin, and the volatility of cryptocurrencies. A satire, a simple comment, or a sincere acknowledgment as Elon Musk did yesterday, can plummet your price. Better not invest all your savings in them …