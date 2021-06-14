Elon Musk to Resume Support for Bitcoin When Mining Gets Cleaner

06/14/2021

Act. At 12:12 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The controversy is served every time Elon Musk opens his mouth on Twitter. And it is that after months of insistence with the support of Bitcoin, a few weeks ago it confirmed that Tesla would stop supporting the cryptocurrency for environmental reasons. And it is that for those who do not know how to proceed to the mining of Bitcoin or almost any cryptocurrency, computer systems are needed running left and right, in addition to consume a large amount of energy, with much of it coming from fossil fuels. Continuing with this topic, Musk confirms that he would continue to allow Tesla transactions through Bitcoin when confirmed at least 50% of clean energy use for mining.

The message was published by Twitter through his official account, where he explains that Tesla “only sold” 10% of its holdings of Bitcoin to confirm that the cryptocurrency “could be easily liquidated without moving the market.” The tycoon continues that when there is confirmation that Bitcoin uses 50% clean energy, Tesla would resume support for this cryptocurrency. The controversy was born through the publication of an interview by the CEO of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka, where he assures that the “volatility of Bitcoin” has been caused in part by the “manipulation” of Musk.

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~ 10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

We do not know where all the cryptocurrency fever will end, but what is clear is that a single person, in this case Elon Musk, is in a position to tremendously influence the market through a simple tweet.