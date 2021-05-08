Elon Musk To Appear On SNL, DOGE Price Keeps Rising

Dogecoin (DOGE), the cryptocurrency inspired by the memes of the crypto industry, continued to rise as the weekend approached, which is probably not an accident. This weekend is likely to be huge, not just for DOGE but for many other cryptocurrencies as the crypto world looks forward to Saturday Night Live, later today as Elon Musk will make an appearance and give a speech.

Now, Elon Musk is known for many things. He is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, he is the creator of PayPal, he became the richest person in the world for a brief period earlier this year and much more. However, lately, Musk has been heavily involved with the crypto industry, which is why the entire crypto world expects him to talk about crypto and take this opportunity to increase exposure.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The mere expectation of this happening seems to be enough to drive cryptocurrency prices, and the appearance itself, depending on how it goes, could drive digital currencies even further.

Crypto bets are on the rise again

The pending appearance has even become a massive trend, and like all big events, it has triggered countless crypto bets across the industry. While some may wonder what is there to bet on, the fact is, there is a pretty wide selection – people started betting on whether or not Musk will talk about crypto and, if so, which coins will be mentioned and which could not be.

The odds are currently in DOGE’s favor, although many seem to think that it won’t be talking about crypto at all. This is what the bets look like right now:

1. Bitcoin: -200

2. Dogecoin: +600

3. FIELD: +450

4. No mention of crypto: +400

Many have also speculated that Musk might mention friends, family, and rivals, and the odds would look like this:

1. Jeff Bezos: -120

2. Mark Zuckerberg: +150

3. Mark Cuban: +350

4. Bill Gates: +350

5. Joe Rogan: +500

6. Tim Cook: +700

7. Jay Leno: +1500

8. Ryan Cohen (GME): +2400

9. Vlad Tenev (Robinhood CEO): +3200

Finally, there were also bets on whether Tesla shares will rise next Monday, after the appearance:

1. Increase of 1% or more: -250

2. Less than 1% or more: +550

3. None: +650

So whatever happens, and regardless of what Musk ends up talking about, this is going to be a very exciting time for the crypto industry, as well as anyone who has made any kind of bet on his appearance on SNL.