Elon Musk has threatened via Twitter to move Tesla’s headquarters from California to Nevada or Texas after Alameda County confirmed that the manufacturer’s facilities should remain closed until the end of the month.

Elon musk is back in the news for an intervention in Twitter. Through this means, he has threatened to remove the headquarters of Tesla from California to take her to Texas or Nevada. The reason? The magnate would seek to reopen his factory with immediate effect, something that California’s Alameda County, where the facility is located, has denied him. The measures deployed to slow the advance of the pandemic of coronavirus they force that the reopening does not take place before the end of the month.

“Tesla will move its headquarters and its future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately,” said Musk emphatically on Twitter, in addition to confirming that he is going to denounce the alameda county for his decision to maintain quarantine. For this Elon shot with a bullet. “The ignorant interim health director for Alameda, who has not been elected by anyone, acts contrary to what is ordered by the governor, the president, and our freedoms protected by the constitution, as well as by common sense!”

It is true that the governor of california He has given companies permission to reopen their businesses, but as long as the local boss approves the fact. Trump has done the same at the national level, so it is the local authorities who have the last word in any case. In Alameda specifically the reopening of essential businesses, something that from the point of view of the Tesla rulers is not. The electric car firm has been recommended to wait at least one more week to see how a pandemic evolves that in that county has left 1,961 infections and 70 deaths.

This complaint is not the first to expose Elon musk before the forced closure of its factory. When this occurred, he already described the maneuver of “forced imprisonment” and the behavior of the authorities as “fascist”. However, despite all this, Musk does not close the door to maintaining some kind of activity in California, although always based on “how Tesla is treated in the future.”

