Elon musk It has released a couple of truths about the performance of humans as drivers of vehicles that move at high speed – spoiler: it is quite low – to, by the way, mention again how important the Autopilot, the driving assistance system of the Tesla.

“Humans use only two cameras on a slow gimbal and are usually distracted. The Tesla use eight cameras, radar, sonar, and are always on the alert. They could definitely be a superhuman.”

Musk Refers to mechanical stabilization systems on non-coaxial shafts used in cameras. Products like steadycam have been key for years in television and cinema but in recent years they have become popular in drones and consumer products for cameras or even smartphones.

In this case, the gimbal is our head and our neck. And the CEO of Tesla he is quite right when he says that the machines are much more efficient and faster when it comes to calculating. It is also true that an eight-camera system capable of seeing everything that happens around the vehicle in 360 degrees is better than the limited angle of vision of our eyes.

Tesla can become “superhumans,” but it still takes a long time for that to happen.

But it is also true that the immense number of variables that an autonomous driving system has to face in order to do it efficiently —especially in the city, where there are hundreds of thousands of elements that can change from one nanosecond to another— makes it remain a futuristic dream that never ends.

Elon Musk has promised for quite a few years now the arrival of full autonomous driving in the Teslas, but he always ends up delaying him, citing all sorts of excuses, some reasonable, others simply the product of his tendency to promise more than he should.

Said that, Tesla It is not the only vehicle company that has been left behind the chances of cars driving themselves, Ford, for example, too.

Humans have one more advantage: the supercomputer in our heads. Our brain has millions of years of evolution in its lead and is capable of making decisions in ways that no artificial intelligence is capable of. Above all, unable to iterate the reasoning the way we do.

That does not mean that full autonomous driving will not come. More than a yes or no question, it’s a question of when. But in addition to the race to get cars to drive without human interaction, there is a parallel that is far more valuable: minimizing road accidents.

Progress in this regard has been very important: while the number of victims of road accidents in the European Union approached 45,000 in 2007, in 2017 it approaches 25,000. There is still a lot to do, but the trend is right.

Does the Tesla Autopilot really save lives?

