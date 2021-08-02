Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world

Spin on the list of the richest people in the world. If we were used to seeing head this powerful ranking por Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has now removed the position Elon musk, the businessman behind Tesla and SpaceX, who has risen to be the richest person on the planet.

It may interest you

A 4.8% rise in the electric car maker’s share price on Thursday boosted Musk ahead of the Amazon founder in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the 500 richest people in the world.

The South African-born engineer’s net worth was $ 188.5 billion as of 10:15 a.m. in New York (15.15 GMT), $ 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held first place since October 2017. As CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, Musk is also a rival to Bezos, owner of Blue Origin LLC, in the private space race.

The milestone culminates an extraordinary 12 months for Musk. During the past year, his net worth soared by more than $ 150 billion in what was possibly the fastest enrichment in history. Its rise was fueled by an unprecedented rally in Tesla’s share price, which rose 743% last year on steady earnings, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, and enthusiasm from Wall Street investors and retailers. .

Musk, The 49-year-old has benefited from Tesla’s stratospheric rise in more ways than one. In addition to his 20% stake in the automaker, he is sitting on some $ 42 billion of unrealized paper earnings on stock options. Those values ​​come from two grants he received in 2012 and 2018, the latter of which was the largest salary agreement ever reached between a CEO and a board of directors of a company.