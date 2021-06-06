Elon Musk Suggests He’s “Found Another” and Bitcoin Slumps 9%

Related news

Elon musk becomes the scourge of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin suffers declines of up to 9% after the founder of Tesla hinted that “he has found another” with the publication of some cartoons on his favorite social network. A message open to many interpretations that included the emoji of a broken heart.

The businessman of South African origin is once again the engine in the price of bitcoin through a tweet. Although, this time, more of a brake. The queen cryptocurrency came to mark prices below $ 36,000 on some platforms this Friday, a level that remains no less than 44% below its recent all-time highs.

Musk published this Friday a message on Twittter in which he simply published the broken heart following the word bitcoin. Along with that brief text, a comic vignette of a couple breakup in which she assured: “I know I told you that ours would end if you quoted another Linkin Park song, but I have found another“.

#Bitcoin 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNnEfMdtJf – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

A message that would not have had greater significance had it not previously been targeted towards dogecoin as his second favorite cryptocurrency. A preference that has become clear with the use of this crypto to finance a mission of his company SpaceX and with the door open to consider it as a payment method in Tesla once bitcoin has been banished.

In this regard, Musk explained that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoins just a month and a half after starting with this strategy in the US and having promised that little by little it would spread to more countries. To do this, he pointed to the high energy cost involved in mining and operating this cryptocurrency.

Crush on dogecoin?

The decision was the trigger for a sharp decline that in recent weeks has condemned a sharp crash for bitcoin and the crypto universe as a whole. Some falls that accelerated with the introduction of restrictions and vetoes in several of the countries that most use these digital assets around the world.

Just a few days ago, Musk himself announced the creation of a Bitcoin Mining Council to try to give an efficient and sustainable response to the energy consumption of bitcoin. The group is represented by platforms as representative as The project has embarked on such well-known firms as Argo, Blockcap, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital, Hive, Hut 8 Mining, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain.

However, at the moment there is no news in this line. Also, the changing opinion that the founder of Tesla has shown regarding cryptocurrencies prevented dogecoin from taking advantage of the situation. The digital currency that parodies inflation also suffered a 9% decline this Friday, falling below $ 0.37.