Elon Musk “sticks” with his tunnels and redirects The Boring Company’s strategy

06/21/2021 at 8:37 PM CEST

The tunnels focused on the transport of vehicles and goods of The Boring Company are not having any kind of reception. It is not that they are being criticized, it is that they are directly being ignored, which is why Elon Musk I would be working on changing how the company works.

In this new version of its tunnels, cargo would be placed on “battery-operated cargo carriers” that are ultimately mobile shelves. It’s unclear how many potential clients are getting this new idea, though California’s San Bernardino County is said to be one of them. According to reports, The Boring Company wants to foster interest in a cargo tunnel that would reduce traffic on the area’s highways. It would fulfill an “inland port” concept that companies have explored for decades. This would not be strictly a new invention as can be seen, but otherwise, companies do not see results.

The Boring Company has reimagined freight transportation almost from the beginning, and its frequent rival Virgin Hyperloop has long viewed freight transportation as a key part of its plan. This is more of a shift in focus than a radical change, albeit significant. The rethinking appears to be in response to a cold reception to The Boring Company’s commuter plans.. Musk’s startup abandoned plans for a Los Angeles tunnel in 2018 following a lawsuit over its environmental impact, and the company was already shifting its attention to public transportation and pedestrians around the same year.