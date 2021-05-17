Elon Musk sinks bitcoin to a three-month low and with it the rest of cryptos

Elon Musk sinks bitcoin to three-month lows and with it the rest of cryptos

The bitcoin yields this Monday about 8% to 45,411 dollars, the same as Ethereum that also yields a similar amount up to $ 3,515.68. Dogecoin, meanwhile, fell 3.9% to $ 0.5085.

Bitcoin has fallen more than 9% today to a low of $ 42,185, its lowest level since February 8, while Ether, linked to the Ethereum blockchain, fell further to a low of 3,123. 94 dollars. Dogecoin has hit lows of $ 0.48, and all three are well below recent records.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has fueled the crypto markets with his enthusiasm for this asset class, but lately he has caused turmoil for bitcoin by cooling his interest in this asset in favor of his old parody, dogecoin. The swings are starting to scare even the most seasoned traders.

“This has gone from being a clear FOMO (fear of being left out) to a fear of not getting out on time, and you are seeing a lot of people undo positions,” said Chris Weston of Pepperstone brokerage in Melbourne, adding that it was looking at the 200-day moving average just below $ 40,000 as the next key test for bitcoin.

“Why would I want to buy bitcoin right now – although my view is bullish – until the sell-off is over and you see some consolidation in the price?”

On Wednesday, Musk said Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment, due to environmental concerns about using energy to process transactions. In defending that decision on Sunday, he suggested that Tesla could have sold its own stakes.