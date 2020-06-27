Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Grand Theft Auto V has been a huge success for Rockstar to such an extent that it has become the title that has generated the most money only behind Minecraft. It was recently even announced that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, thus being available on 3 generations of consoles. So Rockstar has exploited the popularity of the game. This is well known to everyone, but recently Elon Musk talked about this Rockstar practice and shared a very descriptive meme.

Through his Twitter account, the renowned businessman started writing almost at midnight on June 25 that it is a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla, hinting that the profitability of the game will soon add Tesla to your cars and these can also be found within the title.

In case you missed it: Grand Theft Auto V has already sold tens of millions of copies.

Only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

Musk scoffed at Rockstar practices with a Godfather Magic meme

But this did not end there, a few minutes later, already in the first moments of June 26, Musk shared a meme extracted from a chapter of The Godfathers Magic, in which the protagonist, Timmy Turner, gets the way to sell drinks with sweat of Cosmo, his magical godfather, which grant consumers a wish. The company manages to become very successful to such a degree that the protagonist squeezes Cosmo to obtain magic drops. As you can see Timmy is Rockstar and Cosmo is Grand Theft Auto V.

The message was very popular among his followers, as he got more than 720,000 likes, apart from giving a lot to talk about.

pic.twitter.com/e9dPKVSjjl – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

The above came about after Rockstar announced that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which attracted a lot of attention considering that it is a game of almost 7 years and because many expected the revelation rather from the new installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI.

What did you think of this? Do you think Grand Theft Auto V will ever arrive in Tesla cars? When do you think Rockstar will reveal the new installment? Tell us in the comments.

Rockstar will undoubtedly continue to take advantage of Grand Theft Auto V, especially as users continue to respond very well to the game despite their years on the market. As it shows, suffice it to say that recently the game was given away at the Epic Games Store and it drew much attention to such a degree of causing the digital store to collapse, apart from the fact that it left a very good number of players for the platform.

Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but can now be found on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, apart from different digital stores, like the Epic Games Store, apart from the Rockstar Launcher. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to check his file or consult one of our written reviews.

