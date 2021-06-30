Elon Musk says they’re losing money for now

Starlink pretends revolutionize satellite internet communications, but it’s not cheap. The SpaceX subsidiary is currently investing significant millions of money in deploying its communications network. A network with which they are currently at a loss both due to the absence of customers and the low price at which it is offered.

In a conference of the Mobile World Congress the president of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has given details through a video call on Starlink. Elon musk admitted that right now they lose money with it And it’s going to take some time for the cash flow to be positive with Starlink. What’s more, he believes the project may require up to $ 30 billion in investment before it is completed.

Starlink is essentially made up of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit and sophisticated antennas on the surface and for each user. These antennas are currently offered to users for about $ 500 in the beta phase. While it is much more than a traditional carrier router, it is relatively inexpensive.

The current installation kit cost is around $ 1,300. However, Elon Musk confirmed that they are preparing a new updated version that could cut costs in half or even more. It remains to be seen how much they can reduce that entry price to use Starlink.

Cheaper antennas but also better satellites and connection anywhere

Beyond the installation kit, Elon Musk has also recalled that they are preparing a version 1.5 of the satellites that they launch into space. This new version will use laser-based links for communications between satellites, which will offer better connectivity between them. Next year in principle a version 2.0 will arrive as well.

Returning to earth, Elon Musk explains that currently have around 70,000 users recorded throughout the world. Expect to be more than 500,000 in the next 12 months. On the other hand, they have reached agreements with two telecommunications companies to offer service together with them.

The company is also testing offer the service in mobile vehicles as well as even airplanes through agreements with airlines. Everything depends, of course, on the global deployment (for September of this year) and the authorizations to operate in each country or region.

Via | CNBC