Elon Musk says that if they spied they would have the business closed

Last Friday a WSJ report warned of concerns in China that Tesla cars are spying on the state. Consequently, the military, state officials and companies with close ties to the government had been banned from using Tesla vehicles. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, does not see it at all like that, says that if they spied they would have closed the business.





According to the WSJ report, China is concerned that Tesla’s exterior cameras, which constantly record images, can be used to collect images to be sent back to the United States. Tesla vehicles are equipped with a multitude of cameras and sensors on the outside to collect information that is later used for assisted driving. However, China believes that this information can also be used for spying, according to WSJ.

In the cold war between China and the United States it seems that not only the latter is taking safety measures. While the United States seeks to block practically any company from China, from China they are also looking for a way to be more independent and leaders. Now it seems to add precautionary measures against possible espionage as well.

The importance of China to Tesla

At a conference of the China Development Forum held this Saturday, Elon Musk broached the subject. When asked about his cars spying, he indicated that “There is a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information.” That incentive is none other than “If Tesla used cars to spy on China or anywhere, they’ll shut us down.”

If something Tesla cannot afford, it is of course losing markets. Actually China is one of its largest markets according to .. Last year it sold almost 150,000 vehicles in the Asian country, representing around 30% of its sales.

The The electric car market is also competitive in China, where Tesla does not operate alone but accompanied by a multitude of competitors. Xpeng is undoubtedly one of the most relevant, although the most popular is an electric car for just 3,600 euros.

