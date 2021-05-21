Elon Musk says Tesla evaluates Russia as a potential production hub

hello.com

Who is Inés Domecq, the elegant aristocrat who has dressed Doña Letizia for the first time? The name of Inés Domecq (Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, 38 years old) is synonymous with elegance and a lot of personality. The Jerez aristocrat decided long ago to explore her creativity as a designer and, after two capsule collections for Coosy, in April 2020 she launched her own brand, The IQ Collection, in which, together with her partner, Virginia Pozo, she opts for original designs , daring and loaded with femininity. Sara Carbonero’s getaway to the south with Raquel Perera, Rosario Flores and Mariola Orellana After her divorce from Iker Casillas, Sara Carbonero has found calm in her best friends. Isabel Jiménez is one of its strongest pillars, but so is Raquel Perera. With the latter, she has enjoyed a magical weekend in Cádiz and the friends of the psychologist and businesswoman are now part of the journalist’s most intimate circle. Tamara Falcó celebrates her love with Íñigo Onieva at her first wedding as a couple Tamara Falcó has celebrated love with Íñigo Onieva. Together, they have attended the wedding of Jaime Arena with Beatriz Ayuso Cortina, who got married this Saturday the 15th, in the church of Las Calatravas, in the heart of Madrid. The groom is one of the four children of Juan Arena de la Mora, former president of Bankinter, and the artist Bárbara Pan de Soraluce, in turn daughter of the former Spanish ambassador to Ireland, Panama and Brazil, in addition to being related to the Gil de Biedma. Naomi Campbell is excited to announce that she has become a mother for the first time at age 50. Congratulations Naomi Campbell! At 50, the supermodel has generated the most excitement among her followers with her latest post on her social profile by announcing that she is a mother for the first time. In it, he collects an image of some hands holding the little feet of a baby, a girl as you can guess from the comments that accompany the photograph. The good vibes of Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante before their daughter’s adolescence: ‘We are not prepared’ They say that time heals everything and proof of this is the excellent relationship that Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante maintain four years after their breakup. According to what they said, their divorce was very “traumatic”, but now they are very happy with their new partners. She with Miguel Torres, with whom she just had a child, and he with Yana Olina.