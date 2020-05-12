Tesla President Elon Musk said on Monday that production is being resumed at the company’s main vehicle plant in California, and asked to be the only one to be arrested for defying local officials, who said it should remain closed. to contain the advancement of the coronavirus.

The clash comes as states and cities across the United States experiment with ways to safely reopen the economy after the virus outbreak shatters businesses and takes tens of thousands of Americans into unemployment.

Over the weekend Musk threatened to leave California and leave the state for Texas or Nevada because of the conflict. The move underscored competition for jobs and sparked a wave of praise for the billionaire executive from states that reopened their economies more quickly in response to the incentives of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an email, Tesla referred to an order issued last Thursday by the California governor allowing some factories to resume operations and said that as of Sunday, employees on leave could return to their regular employment status.

“We are happy to get back to work and have implemented very detailed plans to help them stay safe on their return,” according to an email seen by . entitled “Licenses are over and we are getting back to production!”

Musk said in a tweet that production is resuming on Monday, adding that he will join workers on the assembly line. “If anyone is arrested, I ask it to be just me,” he wrote.

