Elon Musk Says He Has Asperger Syndrome On “Saturday Night Live”

When appearing as a guest on the American comedy show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), Elon Musk, the controversial head of Tesla and SpaceX, said he has Asperger syndrome and spoke again about the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

In his opening monologue on the show, the billionaire boasted that he was the first person with this syndrome to be invited to SNL. “Or at least, the first to admit it,” he said.

“I know I’ve said or posted weird things, but it’s just the way my brain works. To anyone who has offended I simply want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars in a rocket, “he said.

“Did you think he was also going to be a relaxed and normal guy?”

Musk has received much criticism for comments such as his public mockery of the SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) and for insulting a diver who rescued a group of children trapped in a cave in Thailand.

But on SNL, Musk made jokes about himself: his tweets, his son’s unusual name …

And of course, as a great promoter of cryptocurrencies, he praised dogecoin again.

Pressed to say exactly what this cryptocurrency was, the billionaire described it as “an unstoppable vehicle that is going to take over the world.” To later add that it really is noise.

Then, for the second time this week, Musk changed the price of the coin, which fell as much as 49 cents during the broadcast of the show, when shortly before it was 74 cents, according to CoinDesk.

During the show, SNL actors wondered why the billionaire would have wanted to join them on set.

And in a segment about the Chinese rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere at the same time the show aired, they concluded that the space entrepreneur “needed an alibi.”

