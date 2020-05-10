Elon Musk explained on the Joe Rogan podcast why the development of the Tesla Roadster was delayed for the second time and compares the vehicle to a dessert.

Waiting for the arrival of the Cybertruck tesla continues, however, we are getting closer to being able to see this model of TeslaHowever, it is not the only model by which Tesla followers await, as the Roadster It is also one of the vehicles promised by the brand and for which production has been delayed.

Elon musk He shared the reasons why this delay has occurred through a podcast with Joe Rogan, in which he argues that priority has been given to other models, such as the Cybertruck.

According to the Motorpasion portal, Rogan asked Musk when he could buy a Tesla Roadster, however, Elon musk He could not give a date, but said other projects, including an increase in production from the Tesla Model Y and to set up the Berlin factory, were right now pioritarians.

“The Roadster is a bit like dessert,” said Musk. “First we have to get the meat, the potatoes and the vegetables and the rest.” He added that the Cybertruck should be released before the Roadster.

One of the theories suggests that prioritizing the manufacture and launch of the Cybertruck before the Roadster shows that the brand needs to first generate revenue in order to complete the construction of the Berlin gigafactory and sell more cars in Europe.

Following this argument, everything makes sense, because although the Tesla Roadster It will be the flagship of the brand, the fastest, the most expensive and with the most advanced technology, the resources necessary for its development may even be greater than those necessary to create a Model 3.

The Tesla Roadster promises to be the “fastest car on Earth”, at least in acceleration, as it achieves the famous 0 to 100 km / h in just 2 seconds and a top speed of over 400 km / h and nearly 1,000 km of autonomy between refills.

