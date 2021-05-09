Elon Musk Reveals On “Saturday Night Live” That He Has Asperger Syndrome – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Tesla founder Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome, on the US primetime show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) this Saturday night.

Musk, a rare type of guest host on SNL, said in his opening monologue that he was the show’s first host with Asperger syndrome, characterized by difficulties in developing social skills, “or at least the first to admit it.”

In the program, the businessman laughed at himself for his monotonous tone of voice, his fondness for causing a stir on social networks, his notorious moment in which he participated in a podcast while smoking marijuana and even for the name of his son, called X Æ A-12 and pronounced like a “cat pounding on a keyboard”.

“Look, I know sometimes I say or post strange things, but it’s just how my brain works. To anyone who has offended, I just want to say: I have reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars in a rocket, did you think I was going to be a normal and relaxed guy? “, He added.

Musk’s appearance on the program had generated expectations for being a public figure, but also for his defense of cryptocurrencies and especially dogecoin, on which he stated that it will be “the future of currencies”, that its value will go “To the moon”, but that nevertheless is a “scam”.

In addition, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the US, which is celebrated this Sunday, the presenter also invited his mother, ex-model Maye Musk, who said about her gift: “I hope it is not dogecoin”, at the that he responded sarcastically: “Yes, it is.”