Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger syndrome

The Conversation Spain

President Draghi: the wizard who saved the euro is in charge of the Italian recovery

Italian President Mario Draghi. Shutterstock / Antonello Marangi The appointment of Mario Draghi as President of the Italian Government (after a period of instability and chaos followed by the resignation of Giuseppe Conte’s second government), generated big headlines on many international media front pages. The prestige of the protagonist had a lot to do with the international repercussion of that announcement. Seventy-three-year-old Draghi has a brilliant career behind him. Fundamentally in the financial area but balancing between the commitment to public and institutional matters and the responsibilities in large private corporations: Between 1985 and 1990 he was executive director of the World Bank. Between 2002 and 2006, he was the European director of Goldman Sachs, the world’s largest private investment bank. Between 2006 and 2011 he was Governor of the Bank of Italy. From 2011 to 2019 – at the hardest moment of the effects of the global financial crisis in the euro zone – he was president of the European Central Bank. Many commentators emphasize how in this last position, by opting for an expansive economic policy for Europe (reflected in his famous phrase whatever it takes), Draghi was the great cause of the single currency being able to survive such a difficult situation. Given the situation of extreme weakness in Italian politics, there has long been speculation about a possible presidency of Draghi, the wizard of the euro, considered by many to be the only one capable of channeling the situation. A technical government with left and right support The dynamics of the construction of the Government of Mario Draghi contains characteristic elements of Italian politics: The first of them is the government through the recomposition of the parliamentary majorities. From 1945 until today, the bulk of the changes in government have occurred varying the composition of the executives and the majorities. That, without going through an election, as its Constitution allows it, highlighting the centrality of Parliament in the Italian institutional system. The second, which helps to overcome particularly complicated political situations, involves resorting to governments led by a technician and supported by political forces of different signatures. In Italy this model has been operating strongly since the 1990s, starting with the crisis of the traditional parties. The third is the European anchor: when domestic policy fails, a kind of informal security system is activated by which, regardless of who the President is, government action is in line with what is established by the European institutions. Management, reforms, reconstruction and Europeanism The Executive formed by the magician to govern Italy is made up of ministers from a wide range of forces. From the center-left of the Democratic Party and Article One, to the center-right of Forza Italia and the right of the League, passing through the center of Italia Viva. This diverse group of politicians faces very difficult challenges. Draghi himself, in his inauguration speech, made it clear what will be the four priority areas of action for his Government: The fight against the pandemic and the vaccination strategy. In this sense, the Draghi government will have to harmonize an internal situation in which two speeds are already perceived. There are regions that are doing their homework in a responsible way, such as Lazio, or Emilia Romagna, and others, such as Lombardia, Calabria -which is intervened- or Sicily, where it has just been discovered that the data was falsified, which is showing their limitations for responsible management of the health crisis. Economic reconstruction. Beyond the urgent need to alleviate, in the short term, the situation of the worst hit economic sectors, Draghi has proposed an ambitious transformation program. For this he has appealed to the epic of economic reconstruction after World War II that would lead to the Italian economic boom in the 1960s. European funds will play a crucial role but also the resilience of the Italian productive fabric, as well as the contribution of social actors. The third challenge, closely linked to the second, are the in-depth reforms that the new Government intends to carry out, especially in the economic and public administration fields. Real revolutions such as ecological transition, welfare state reform, educational reform, gender parity come into play in this decisive package. The last challenge lies in the role that Italy will play in international politics at this new juncture. The country comes from turbulent years and a certain geopolitical unpredictability: from the initial European suspicion of Conte’s first cabinet to the League’s flirtations with Putin’s Russia. Now, Draghi seems determined to return Italian foreign policy to its traditional tracks: Europeanism and Atlanticism. Outside of these coordinates Italy can only become a weaker player on the board of international politics. These are ambitious challenges, and an extremely difficult starting point. However, the magician has already managed to do perhaps the most difficult thing, which is nothing more than to establish the priorities for Italy.This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. Paola Lo Cascio is a professor of Contemporary History at the University of Barcelona and deputy director of the Center d’Estudis Històrics Internacionals of the UB (CEHI-UB)