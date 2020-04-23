Elon Musk remains firm in his promise about the ability to float on the water of the Cybertruck and its Tesla vehicles

The launch of the Cybertruck continues to be one of the most anticipated by fans of Tesla, and although it is still missing for its arrival, Elon musk You have not forgotten the promises you have made regarding this electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla He made a post on Twitter that became news again, because he remembered a promise he had made some time ago about the Tesla Cybertruck, your future star vehicle.

According to the Digital Trends portal, a user asked Elon Musk on the social network if it was possible for the Cybertruck to cross puddles or streams.

And it is. It will even float for a while. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2020

Have you thought about Cybertruck’s wading depth? I hunt and fish and sometimes I need to cross streams. Can I do it without damaging the truck? ”Said the tweeter.

When asked, Musk replied: “Yes. It will even float for a while. “

4 years ago, in 2016, Elon Musk compared to the Electrek site, the news that the Cybertruck would have the peculiar flotation feature, since all Tesla vehicles were created with that particularity, of acting as a boat for a short period.

“We definitely don’t recommend this, but the Model S floats well enough to make it a boat for short periods of time. Push through the rotation of the wheel, “he said at that time.

Although this news surprises with the uniqueness of turning a car into a boat, what Elon Musk has not been able to make clear is how long it will be able to float in the water and how long its parts will resist underwater before they can be damaged.

