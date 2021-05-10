Elon Musk revealed to be Asperger, dressed up as Wario, and talked a lot about Dogecoin on SNL

After much anticipation, Elon Musk fulfilled his role as host on Saturday Night Live. The appearance of the businessman was one of the most anticipated in recent times, especially since everything he does or says has repercussions on a large scale. And this time was not the exception: Musk complied and did not disappoint.

Throughout 90 minutes, audiences around the world were attentive to the on-screen presence of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Some acts were funnier and more effective than othersBut that’s a recurring feature of SNL, no matter who’s hosting.

Much of the attention on Elon Musk’s involvement was on himself.u impact on the cryptocurrency market. And also about promoting their own companies. While it is true that it met both points, the results were not exactly as expected.

Elon Musk put Dogecoin in trouble

The popular Weekend Update news segment had Musk in the shoes of economic columnist Lloyd Ostertag, trying to explain to the world what Dogecoin is. The end result was very funny, because there is still a great lack of global knowledge regarding what cryptocurrencies are and how they work.

What is Dogecoin? It became a recurring question mark in the sketch, with Musk / Ostergag simply acknowledging, “It’s a hustle.” The response in the market was not long in coming, clearly.

According to Protocol, the act of Saturday Night Live provoked a collapse in the price of Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency, in addition, lost almost a third of its value, although he recovered slightly. Such was the lawsuit that Robinhood experienced inconveniences and suffered transaction delays. Even the service addressed intermittent issues related to high trading volume and volatility.

Crypto trading is back up and running. Due to high trading volume and volatility, some customers might see some intermittent issues. We’re working hard to provide a smooth experience, and will monitor the situation closely. Check https://t.co/ZS733G6N1J. – Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) May 9, 2021

Chad, the savior of human colonization on Mars

SpaceX was also part of Saturday Night Live, bringing to life one of Elon Musk’s great goals: install a human colony on Mars. However, the plans do not go as expected and require a hero. This is how Chad enters the scene, a somewhat carefree astronaut.

With the mission safe, Chad becomes a world hero who earns recognition from the company’s CEO. The final twist is as funny as it is unpleasant, and will serve as a warning about what NOT to do when humanity reaches the Martian surface.

Wario, the misunderstood

Another of Elon Musk’s great moments as host of SNL was when disguised himself as Wario, Mario’s mythical nemesis in Nintendo video games. Blamed for the death of his classic archrival, the character must face a trial that quickly unravels.

In the shoes of Wario, Musk released a phrase that is sure to resonate for a long time and have the potential to become a meme: “I am not evil, I am just misunderstood”.

Elon Musk, the first SNL host with Asperger’s Syndrome

A revealing fact for the vast majority was that Elon Musk suffers from Asperger syndrome. In fact, it was the businessman himself who mentioned him at the beginning of the monologue, where he stood out as the first person to suffer from the disease and host Saturday Night Live.

“That means I won’t be making much eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, they’re pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode, ”he joked about his health.

The episode with Elon Musk was the best SNL episode in a long time. So, seeing the impact of its appearance in the media, it will be a matter of time before it becomes a recurring host.

