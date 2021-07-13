Elon Musk ‘quite hates’ being Tesla’s boss

07/13/2021 at 09:12 CEST

Elon Musk has revealed that he doesn’t like being Tesla’s boss. “I’d rather hate it and I’d rather spend my time designing and engineering,” he told a US court.

The billionaire founder of Tesla spoke at the beginning of a trial in which he is accused of pressuring the company’s board members to sign a $ 2.6 billion deal to buy a solar panel company. Shareholders claim that the automaker’s money was wasted on the purchase of SolarCity.

At the time of the agreement, Musk owned a 22% stake in both Tesla and the solar panel company, which was founded by his cousins. “Since it was a share-for-share transaction and I owned almost exactly the same percentage of both, there was no financial gain,” he said.

Shareholders bringing the case against Musk, which is worth $ 168 billion According to Forbes, they have asked the court to reimburse Tesla for the $ 2.6 billion in full. That would be one of the most important trials in history against an individual.