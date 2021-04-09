Elon Musk presents his brain machine interface showing a macaque that plays Pong with his mind

Neuralink has implanted a series of sensors in the ape’s brain with which it can handle video games

The company claims that this brain-machine interface could be used for paralyzed people to handle objects and communicate

Musk has even assured that his implants could even be used to listen to music directly in the brain

Neuralink. Elon Musk’s company that focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence technology into the human brain, shared its latest advance on Friday: a macaque playing Pong with a brain implant.

This project aims to develop technology and carry out advances that help in case of brain damage grave, as a consequence of a thrombus, cancer, or some congenital lesion. Last year, Musk assured that Neuralink will allow listening to music directly in the brain through a chip or control the level of hormones to use them for our benefit.

This Friday, the manager has returned to share the benefits that he assures will be achieved with this project, Specifically, he has indicated that a person with paralysis will be able to “use a ‘smartphone’ with their mind faster than someone using their thumbs “, as collected on his Twitter profile.

Currently, and according to Neuralink -and Musk has shared-, his implant has allowed a 9-year-old macaque play Pong with your mind, an advance that they have shared in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel.

Concrete, researchers have implanted 2,000 electrodes in the motor cortex, in a region that coordinates the movement of the hand and the arm, whose movements are recorded and analyzed by an algorithm when you use the ‘joystick’ of the program.

The macaque has learned to interact with the computer to obtain banana puree, which it can take through a kind of metal straw. The researchers have used this experiment to analyze the patterns of neural activity in relation to the different movements of the ‘joystick’.

At one point in the investigation, the ‘joystick’ was disconnected from the computer, and despite this, the monkey continues to play Pong. The company defends that it does it with its mind.

Musk has pointed out that in future versions of Neuralink, brain implants will allow people with paraplegia to walk again, by sending signals to motor or sensory neurons.