Elon Musk offers $ 100 million to find a solution and reduce carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere



The first prize winner will win $ 50 million in the challenge launched by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is offering on Earth Day $ 100 million to find a way to reduce carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere.

The billionaire first wrote about the contest in January and said it is not a theoretical competition: “We want teams that build real systems that can have a measurable impact and scale to a gigaton level,” Musk said.

The organizers have cataloged the contest as “the greatest incentive prize in history” which will last four years until Earth Day 2025.

To win the award, the participating teams will have to “create and demonstrate a solution that can extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and lock it up permanently in an environmentally benign way“, According to XPrize, the organizer of the contest.

The top 15 teams will receive a million dollars and 25 scholarships of $ 200,000 dollars will also be distributed to the teams of students that compete. The winner of the award will win $ 50 million, the second will get $ 20 million and $ 10 million will go to the third place.

Carbon capture and storage has attracted great interest as global warming is melting glaciers, intensifying tropical storms and causing increasingly common flooding in coastal areas.

As countries strive to reduce emissions, scientists say carbon removal technology will also be crucial to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050.

Although the technology is not yet commercially viable, removing carbon dioxide could cost more than $ 300 per metric ton in a world that each year emits greenhouse gases equivalent to about $ 50,000 million tons of carbon dioxide. According to some estimates, by 2050 about $ 10 billion tonnes of carbon sequestration will be needed.

The United Nations has said that carbon removal technology It is necessary to limit the increase in global warming and avoid catastrophic climate impacts. However, some environmentalists have argued that focusing on carbon removal reflects a lack of resolve to end the use of fossil fuels.

