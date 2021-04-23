Elon Musk Offers $ 100 Million Award for Carbon Removal Technologies

By Hyunjoo Jin and Nichola Groom

Apr 22 (Reuters) – Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Thursday offered $ 100 million in prizes to inventors to develop ways to combat global warming by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or the ocean.

“Right now we only have one planet,” said Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc .. “Even a 0.1% chance of disaster, why take that risk? That’s crazy!”

In January, Musk had announced his intention to offer $ 100 million in prizes and laid out the rules for the contest on Thursday, Earth Day. What the organizers called the “largest incentive prize in history” will run for four years, until Earth Day 2025.

“I don’t think we are currently doomed,” Musk said. “If we go ahead complacently, there is some risk of non-linear climate change.”

Carbon capture and storage have attracted growing interest as warming climates have melted glaciers, intensified tropical storms and caused “sunny day floods” in more and more coastal areas.

While countries strive to reduce emissions, scientists say carbon removal technology will also be crucial to the goal of zero emissions by 2050.

Carbon capture projects have already attracted support from Silicon Valley companies seeking a technological solution to climate change, from public officials concerned about the slowness of emission reductions, including oil companies, seeking to offset their climate impact. .

The technology is not yet commercially viable. Removing carbon costs more than $ 300 per metric ton in a world that emits greenhouse gases equivalent to about 50 billion tons of carbon dioxide each year. By some estimates, some 10 billion tonnes of carbon sequestration will be needed by 2050.

Musk’s $ 100 million XPRIZE aims to find a viable solution to remove 1,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year, with the potential to increase exponentially.

Musk has built a reputation as a green-focused industrialist, making electric car maker Tesla the world’s most valuable vehicle company and expanding into the solar power industry so customers can charge their vehicles carbon-free. .

Contest entrants must “show a sustainable path to low cost on a gigaton scale,” the XPRIZE organizers said on their website.

There are many Silicon Valley companies eager to compete. Venture capital-backed carbon removal companies raised $ 336.5 million last year, according to PitchBook.

On Monday, XPRIZE announced two winners of another $ 20 million award to develop technologies that convert power plant emissions to concrete. One of them is CarbonCure Technologies, based in Canada and backed by separate funds from Bill Gates, Amazon.com Inc, and others.

(Report by Nichola Groom and Hyunjoo Jin, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)