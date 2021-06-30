Elon Musk lives in a tiny 20 x 20 foot manufactured home in Texas



For Elon Musk, time is money and the fewer distractions the better.

Elon Musk is a person who is constantly talked about in the media. It is known that he does not have hours, that he is extremely efficient and that he has sold many of his properties to move to Texas and be close to your big projects.

When he said that he would move to Texas to build any city, he would have imagined that he would live minimally in a large mansion, but no, he is not.

According to information published by Chron, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX lives in a very practical pre-fab house in Strabase, Texas.

A house that has by dimensions 20 feet by 20 feet (about 35 square meters), which costs $ 50,000 and for which you pay a modest monthly rent to your company SpaceX.

Musk wrote on Twitter that he is renting in a small house in Boca Chica and that the only house he has for events is in Bahía, in San Francisco. He does not rule out selling it and suggests that a large family could live there, due to its size.

The house that Musk rents is a folding prefab, steel ax, and cement board. It has a full bathroom and separate shower, a kitchenette, a small living room and a bedroom that is not divided by walls.

It really is a practical space, very much in the style of business hotels or even ideal for a university student. It is an austere place and very conducive to being used basically for a bedroom, Let’s say it is a very suitable option for someone who wants to save.

The place is conducive to living a person or a couple without great luxuries, perhaps very close to Musk’s idea of ​​inhabiting Mars with the help of his company SpaceX.

Boxabl is the producer of this type of housing and in fact in November it announced that it had just built an order for a “high profile” and “top secret” client in Boca Chica.

