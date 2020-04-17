Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, had said he would make fans to help hospitals combat the COVID-19 pandemic, however, CNN television network, reported that none of the 1,000 fans Musk promised have reached California hospitals, according to a statement by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The director of SpaceX also did not like CNN’s statement at all, so, with his characteristic sense of humor, he published a message on Twitter that says “What surprises me the most is that CNN continues to exist ”.

Subsequently, Elon Musk published a series of emails where a Phillip Franks, representative of the L.A. health services department, thanked him for having sent him three fans who, according to the official: “They worked well during testing today. Tomorrow we will use them ”.

At the same time, to further demonstrate that CNN’s statements are unfounded, Musk released the words of thanks from Tom Parker, director of a hospital in Mammoth Lakes. In the message sent by the head of the institution we read: “These fans will be quickly deployed in our hospital waiting for a wave of patients with the hardest effects of covid-19 ”, he pointed out.

King Midas of technology claimed to have checks from fans and asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to go out and clear up this malicious misunderstanding.

For his part, CNN Vice President Matt Domic said that it seemed very strange to him that they were attacking the chain, to cite another source, when at the same time they asked Tesla for explanations on the matter, which, at the time, he refused to answer.

Let’s hope that everything is a misunderstanding between both parties and that the ventilators, which is the most important thing, are reaching the hospitals so that they can be used in cases that require it.

