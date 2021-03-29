Elon Musk is doing his thing again on Twitter

15 minutes. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, deleted a series of tweets that he published this Friday and in which he affirmed that the electric vehicle manufacturer will surpass Apple to become “the largest company” a few hours after the United States labor authorities ordered to delete another message posted on Twitter.

According to the images captured by numerous Twitter users, Musk, in response to a user who indicated that autonomous vehicle driving will allow Tesla to overtake Apple, replied: “I think there is a greater than 0% chance that Tesla could be the one. greater company “.

The businessman added shortly thereafter “probably in a few months.”

Musk’s two tweets were later deleted without further explanation, but in the past, comments on the Tesla CEO’s social network have caused serious problems for both him and the car company.

Yesterday, the National Labor Relations Council of the United States ordered the tycoon to delete a tweet in which he threatened the 10,000 employees of Tesla with the loss of their options on the company’s stock if they decide to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. ) representing workers in the sector.

Musk’s history of controversies

In May 2018, Musk tweeted that “nothing is stopping Tesla employees at our assembly plant from unionizing. They could do it tomorrow if they wanted to. But why pay dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our track record of Security is 2 times better than when the plant was UAW and everyone already has health insurance. “

Also in 2018, Musk wrote another tweet that got the businessman in serious trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The commission charged him with fraud for saying on Twitter that he had secured the funding to take Tesla out of the stock market.

After the SEC sued Musk and Tesla, both parties reached a settlement and the company and the businessman had to pay a fine.

In 2019, Musk violated the terms of the agreement and Tesla was forced to monitor all written communications, including tweets, from the businessman.

A few days ago, Chase Gharrity, a Tesla investor, filed a lawsuit against Musk claiming that his posts have caused losses.

Gharrity also accuses the company’s board of directors of not taking “the necessary steps for Tesla to have an independent director.”