Elon Musk Impersonators Make Millions From Crypto Scams

05/19/2021 at 09:59 CEST

SPORT.es

Crypto scammers posing as Tesla boss Elon Musk they have made more than $ 2 million in just six monthssay US consumer protection officials. The Federal Trade Commission received 7,000 complaints people who had lost a total of more than $ 80 million in crypto scams since October 2020.

FTC Says Losses For Scammers Claiming To Be Musk Or Other Famous People increased by almost 1,000% in 2019 and 2020. These scams often start out as investment tips on online message boards. These “tips” lure people to fake investment websites.

LScammers often pose as well-known personalities on Twitter copying their profile photos and choosing usernames very similar to those of the genuine accounts. They then post responses to popular tweets made by the genuine celebrity to give their posts prominence on Twitter.