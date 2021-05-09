Elon Musk hosts SNL and Dogecoin drops 20% – here’s how to buy the drop in DOGE

One of the most iconic moments in cryptocurrencies has finally arrived. Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” took the opportunity as a guest host on Saturday Night Live to say that he is the first guest host with Asperger syndrome.

Musk poked fun at himself during his opening monologue and brought his mother on stage. Musk said he will gift her his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, for Mother’s Day this Sunday.

The price of Dogecoin traded lower by more than 20% after the opening monologue and this may present an opportunity for new investors to buy Dogecoin in the dip.

If you are one of the many people who tune in to SNL to watch Musk and are now curious about this cryptocurrency, you may have a dominating question on your mind: how can I buy Dogecoin?

This informative guide will answer how to buy Dogecoin after Musk’s SNL appearance.

How and where to buy Dogecoin today

So, did you just hear Musk talking about Dogecoin on SNL and wondering how to buy Dogecoin right now? Don’t worry, you are not alone as the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency is still a very new concept. In fact, even savvy investors and traders are unsure how to buy Dogecoin, as the cryptocurrency was mostly unknown until the end of 2020.

The first step to buying Dogecoin is through a cryptocurrency broker, it is no different than buying stocks through a stock broker. In fact, the concept is almost identical: identify the cryptocurrency you are interested in by the symbol before pressing the buy button. In this case, the ticker symbol for Dogecoin is DOGE.

There are many cryptocurrency brokers that allow you to buy Dogecoin, but our team of financial experts recommends two different brokers based on a myriad of factors, including overall convenience, ease of use, and cost.

1. eToro

Perhaps the most popular cryptocurrency broker to buy DOGE from is eToro. The broker is best known for combining a social element with investments with their extremely low fees.

The cryptocurrency broker has one of the best reputations in the business and was among the most valuable private companies in the world before deciding to list on one of the major US stock exchanges click the link below to get started with eToro and buy Dogecoin now:

2. Plus500

Plus500 is an excellent broker for anyone looking to buy Dogecoin now. Plus500 operates a slightly different trading model, as it operates as a Contract for Difference (CFD) broker. CFD brokers allow an investor to be exposed to the price movement of an asset, rather than holding the underlying asset directly.

Plus500 is fully licensed in the areas in which it operates and has a stellar reputation for customer satisfaction and safety. Click the link below to get started with Plus500 and buy Dogecoin now.

What did Elon Musk just say about Dogecoin?

Musk poked fun at himself during his opening monologue and said that he is hosting a live TV show, so he could be wrong driving a Toyota Prius. To the disappointment of some, Dogecoin took the backseat of Musk talking about colonizing Mars and building the future of transportation.

Will Musk mention Dogecoin in greater detail throughout the night? We have to wait and see.

