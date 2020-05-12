A week ago Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and many other companies, said through his Twitter account that he would be “selling almost all his physical possessions” and that “he would not own any house” and we all think that the message would be related to the birth of her new child. A report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) seems to confirm that Musk is about to sell everything, but not for the hippie reasons we thought, but because he does not have money.

According to the American newspaper, Musk “he has to borrow, sometimes a lot, to pay for his lifestyle and his commercial investments without liquidating actions that help him maintain control of the companies he runs ”The reason behind the above is that approximately “half of its Tesla shares are pledged as collateral for personal loans, according to a financial filing on April 28. Maintaining his equity stake, around 20%, or around $ 29 billion at his current valuation, is important to him to maintain control over the Silicon Valley automaker. ”

In theory it is not that Musk is not a millionaire, it is that his 39 billion dollar fortune is on paper and not in cash. Although he is CEO of Tesla, he does not receive a salary for his work at the automaker (he quit him years ago in something that was considered a public relations stunt), but he could get a billion dollars a week – as a bonus of objectives- if Tesla manages to sell 592 million, which is not happening.

“Before Tesla went public, Musk told a judge during a contentious divorce with his first wife that he had run out of cash and had taken emergency loans from friends to support his family and pay living expenses,” WSJ explained.

The report notes that last year, “Mr. Musk’s ability to access cash re-emerged during a defamation suit over comments he made about a man involved in rescuing a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018 A lawyer in the case said in a document that Musk described himself as “financially illiquid.”

At the moment, Elon has already listed three mansions for sale in California and plans to sell four more houses in Bel-Air, according to the WSJ. In a response he gave to the outlet, Musk noted that he does not know “Where will I still stay, but I’ll probably rent a small house somewhere.”

