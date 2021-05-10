Elon Musk finances his next mission to the Moon with Dogecoin

When Elon Musk makes an appearance, the levels of attention skyrocket. The weekend program Saturday Night Live had it very clear when they invited the founder of Tesla to a much more informal interview than we are used to. But it does. The businessman also knew that it was the perfect time to achieve one of his goals: in this case, Elon Musk wanted to finance one of his SpaceX space missions based on Dogecoin.

Before the broadcast of the program, which has already catapulted itself as one of the most watched worldwide, Musk used his usual means of communication to attract attention to something very specific.

In this case, about Dogecoin. “Dogecoin is the crypto of the people (or the people),” read the brief tweet from the businessman. Just with these words, the value of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed in just a few hours. During 2021, that asset has increased in value by 12,000%; if we take 2020 into account, it has grown by 21,000%. An effect similar to that which Bitcoin usually has when Musk publishes some detail related to this cryptocurrency, now also part of Tesla’s financial environment.

Elon’s goal was to make Dogecoin so viral, even more so, as to raise enough funds capable of sending a mission to the Moon. Achievement unlocked. SpaceX has already announced that in 2022 a minisatellite will be sent to the Moon focused on space research. Created by Geometric Energy Corp, this little space object has been paid for 100% in Dogecoin. Although neither party has specified how many Dogecoins the purchase of the satellite has meant for the SpaceX mission.

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that finances the space conquest of Elon Musk

In any case, Geometric is very much in favor of Dogecoin, despite its volatility.

“DOGE has proven to be a fast, reliable and cryptographically secure digital currency that operates when traditional banks cannot and is sophisticated enough to fund a trade mission to the Moon in its entirety.” Geometric release.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn !! https: //t.co/xXfjGZVeUW – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

Weighing 40 kilos, this satellite will go aboard one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 in 2022. It will, in fact, be another first for Elon Musk and the world: the DOGE-1 mission (named after crypto) will be the first to bring commercial payload to the Moon.

Along with its first mission for the International Space Station, SpaceX is achieving a long list of space milestones in which private enterprise takes center stage. In any case, both projects have the same objective: to set course for Mars.

Read this too …