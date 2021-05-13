Elon Musk dumps bitcoin and shows cryptocurrency volatility

The founder of Tesla did it again, in less than a week, Elon Musk dumps bitcoin and shakes the cryptocurrency market.

The digital currency market gave a new sample of its volatility following Musk’s criticism of bitcoin’s environmental impact.

Elon Musk dumps bitcoin

The announcement that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment caused cryptocurrency prices will plummet.

The reason for the decision according to Musk has to do with a environmental concern and the energy expenditure associated with the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin fell more than 10% after Musk posted on Twitter.

Energy usage trend over past few months is insane https://t.co/E6o9s87trw pic.twitter.com/bmv9wotwKe – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

“We are concerned about the rrapid increase in the use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel. “

But the impact continued this Thursday, the announcement by Elon Musk and its impact was reflected in 13.55% at 2:00 p.m., according to the specialized site Investing.com.

Tesla says goodbye to bitcoin

Although Musk acknowledges that cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and has a promising future, “this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

Therefore, Tesla will not sell any of its vehicles through bitcoin.

The company announced that its intention is to use the cryptocurrency for transactions as mining becomes a more sustainable activity.

Tesla published a graph of the energy consumption of bitcoin, stating that “the trend of energy use in recent months is crazy.”

The cryptocurrency market

Elon Musk dumps bitcoin with a saying, last week he did it with dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that had seen a market capitalization of more than $ 50 billion.

Remember this:

It’s inevitable pic.twitter.com/eBKnQm6QyF – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020

Musk’s posts on Twitter again show how volatile the cryptocurrency market is and how fast they can rise or fall.

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla managed to get bitcoin to grow its price by close to 20% by buying 1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and almost two months later it managed to make this digital currency fall.

A Musk strategy?

According to Nigel Green, CEO of the deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent global financial solutions advisers, Elon Musk’s sudden turn on bitcoin could be more a PR stunt what other thing.

“Suddenly he’s not that enthusiastic due to environmental concerns. But why now? Have these issues related to environmental impact not come up in recent months? Was Musk really unaware of them before he bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin?

Green asks “why, with all his immense resources and power, is Musk unable to guarantee that all of his bitcoin is mined this way?”

He added that it is clear that Musk continues to believe in bitcoin because he has not sold any. “And now I hope it will use not just words but its immense resources to further expedite the transition to sustainable energy for cryptocurrency mining.”

Environmental impact

Bitcoin mining consumes roughly the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands in 2019, according to the latest data available from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency.

And it is that the digital currency is created when high-powered computers compete with other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, a process that consumes a lot of energy and that today is often based on electricity generated with fossil fuels, particularly coal.

According to Sergio Ávila, an analyst at IG, the decline in bitcoin occurs “at a time when the overbought (of this cryptocurrency) is extreme”, which “opens the door to further corrections” in the price.

(Reuters, Grupo deVere, EFE)