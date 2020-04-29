March 6, 2020, Elon musk He publishes a five-word tweet that would be one of his most controversial moments and that, with the perspective that time has given us, most unfortunate of his career: “Panic towards the coronavirus is nonsense.”

In this way, Musk positioned himself among the large entrepreneurs who seem to be on the side of the economy above public health. Weeks later California forced to close the Tesla Gigafactory In Fremont, not without first coming and going of allegations between the company and local authorities about whether or not making cars was really necessary during the quarantine (not really).

Musk He also had a curious sway of opinions and positions regarding the pandemic that has affected millions of people around the world. From mocking the virus to wanting to save the world by making its factories available to hospitals around the world to manufacture respirators.

Almost two months, more than 45 thousand response and almost two million likes later, Musk republish tweets protesting against coronavirus infection prevention measures within the United States and the economic impact it generates.

First he published one in which he asks that “freedom be returned to people”, linking to an article of opinion from the Wall Street Journal suggesting that confinement does not help save lives.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Then it links to another article in the Texas Tribune where they announce new quarantine de-escalation measures in the state, with a simple “Bravo Texas!”.

Bravo Texas! https://t.co/cVkDewRqGv – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Finally, he publishes a third tweet where he asks, in capital letters, that “Liberate the United States now.”

FREE AMERICA NOW – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk later seems to contradict himself with his first tweets saying that businesses should be opened carefully and taking appropriate protective action, but “without putting everyone under house arrest.”

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

The messages are released shortly before he manages to secure a bond related to Tesla’s stock price and that the company was forced to delay the planned reopening of the factory in Fremont, as six California state counties have decided to extend quarantine until the end of May.

Tesla planned to reopen the factory on May 4. It has been closed since last March 23. At the time of publication of this article 58,350 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus.

