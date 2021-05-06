Elon Musk does it! Starship manages to land

The fifth was the charm for Elon Musk’s company. SpaceX managed to land its prototype of the Starship rocket, according to a live broadcast from the American company.

The test flight represented a major victory for the space company, after the last four attempts ended in explosions.

“Nominal ship landing,” Musk tweeted. “Nominal” means normal in the context of space flight.

‘The Starship Has Landed’ pic.twitter.com/vkSloRjUmE – Everything SpaceX (@ spacex360) May 5, 2021

The execution was not entirely perfect, as a small fire engulfed the base of the 50-meter-high spacecraft shortly after landing.

Problems to solve

SpaceX announcer John Insprucker explained that this “is not unusual with the methane fuel” used by the rocket, adding that engineers were still solving design problems.

Company workers quickly put out the flames with a water cannon, according to the images.

The rocket called SN15 had taken off from the Boca Chica base in southern Texas before reaching an altitude of about 10 kilometers and carrying out a series of flight maneuvers.

SpaceX was facing added pressure to succeed with Wednesday’s flight after NASA announced that a version of the Starship will be used as a lunar lander when the US space agency sends humans back to the Moon.

Follow our coverage of Perseverance

Starship Specifications

As in previous Starship high-altitude flight tests, the SN15 was powered during the climb by three Raptor engines, each of which shut down in sequence before the vehicle reached apogee, approximately 10 km from altitude.

SN15 transitioned from propellant to internal header tanks, which contain landing propellant, before reorienting for reentry and controlled aerodynamic descent.

The Starship prototype descended under active aerodynamic control, achieved by the independent movement of two front and two rear fins on the vehicle.

All four flaps were activated by an on-board flight computer to monitor Starship’s attitude during flight and allowed for a precise landing at the intended location.

The SN15’s Raptor engines were turned back on as the vehicle performed the landing flip maneuver immediately prior to landing for a nominal landing on the platform.

These Starship test flights aim to enhance our understanding and development of a fully reusable transportation system designed to transport both crew and cargo on long duration interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon and travel. to Mars and beyond. (With information from AFP)