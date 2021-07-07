Elon Musk destroys his reputation with crypto investors

Elon musk he boasts of controlling the cryptocurrency market by tweeting. A message on your Twitter account can make it go up or down Bitcoin, Dogecoin or any other newly minted currency. Up to now.

The “Elon Musk effect”, a phenomenon that shook the cryptocurrency ecosystem this year, when every little tweet from the Tesla boss could make Whether token prices spiked or plummeted appears to be losing its luster.

Elon Musk destroys his reputation with investors of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrenciesREUTERS / Mike Blake

The billionaire has been one of the main drivers of the volatility of Bitcoin and Dogecoin after announcing the bet of Tesla for $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin and praise the potential of the meme-inspired asset. More recently, its break with bitcoin dragged it to values ​​not seen since the beginning of the year.

But as we enter the second half of 2021, Musk’s influence no longer seems so relevant. Musk tweeted in support of dogecoin on Thursday saying “Free the Doge!” along with a Godfather-inspired meme depicting actor Marlon Brando. The price of the coin rose slightly, but not as much as a few months ago. For example, Dogecoin was up 20% in May, when it took a poll on Twitter to ask if people wanted Tesla to accept this cryptocurrency as payment.

Musk sent another tweet on Friday with a picture of a man on his laptop, apparently focusing on Dogecoin and the Polytopia game on the screen.

“It seems investors are no longer listening and are finally realizing that one man’s tweets shouldn’t be the deciding factor in buying or selling his assets.”Alexandra Clark, a sales trader at UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said on Friday.

Since Friday, the price of Dogecoin it has fallen about 65% to about 24 cents from its peak of 68 cents in May.

Many have criticized Musk and his tweet storms for sending prices on a roller coaster and supposedly manipulating the market. With millions of people investing in cryptocurrencies, for an individual to have so much power in their hands is potentially dangerous, as it could encourage investors to make decisions based on little or no research.

Read more

Since Musk’s break with bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency is going through something of a hiatus. He didn’t react much when the billionaire suggested a “promising” outcome from a Bitcoin miners discussion to make the asset greener, or when he said that Tesla would accept it as payment again when miners prove they are using 50% clean energy.

Bitcoin last traded around $ 33,000 on Friday, down nearly 50% from its peak in April. Still, it’s up about 15% so far this year.

It is difficult for investors to invest and balance skills to be fast in the cryptocurrency market amidst a flow of information from an influential voice. But it seems likely that the crypto community has grown weary of Musk’s tweets, possibly causing its influence to fade like another fad.

More news that may interest you

Elon Musk lives in a “little house” for which he pays $ 250 a month (and has put up several mansions for sale)

Elon Musk Responds That ‘It Would Be Great’ If He Was Investigated For His Dogecoin Memes

Elon Musk rants against Bitcoin on Twitter and suggests he might sell his BTC